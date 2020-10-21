Thomas (ankle/hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Thomas sat out Weeks 2-4 due to a high-ankle sprain, and he missed Week 5 for disciplinary reasons, but he now appears to have picked up a hamstring injury during the Saints' bye. Coach Sean Payton confirmed Wednesday that the team is no longer disciplining Thomas, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, but he declined to state whether the star wideout is on track for Sunday's game against the Panthers. It's at least noteworthy that health is now the only thing standing in Thomas' way of retaking the field, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice activity before the Saints assign him an official injury designation for Week 7.
