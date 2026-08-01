Saints' Nathan Shepherd: Possibly primed for big role

Shepherd could be a candidate for an increased snap count in 2026 if Bryan Bresee (knee) cannot play, Doug Joubert of Sports Illustrated reports.

Bresee is feared to have torn his ACL during practice earlier in the week, which would leave a big hole on New Orleans' defensive front. The veteran Shepherd is an obvious contender to take a large chunk of the snaps left behind, although he'll have to compete with John Ridgeway, 2024 sixth-rounder Khristian Boyd and 2025 third-rounder Vernon Broughton, among others.