Rattler completed 15 of 30 passes for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added five rushes for 28 yards in the Saints' 34-0 loss to the Packers on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Rattler unsurprisingly struggled in the frigid temperatures of Lambeau Field, but he hung tough while taking three sacks overall. He did give up the ball on one of those takedowns and did so in Packers territory, but the miscue didn't lead to any points for Green Bay. Rattler's other turnover on the night, a late third-quarter interception, likewise was followed by a Packers punt, but it had more opportunity cost associated with it considering it came at the Packers' two-yard line. While Rattler couldn't lead New Orleans to any points, there's seemingly no incentive for interim head coach Darren Rizzi to short-circuit the rookie fifth-round pick's valuable opportunity for reps over the final two games -- especially with a favorable home matchup against the Raiders coming up Week 17 -- even if Derek Carr (hand) is deemed ready to play.