Rattler completed 26 of 42 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed once for 11 yards in the Saints' 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie quarterback got one final opportunity to gain experience and build his case for the future since Derek Carr (hand) remained sidelined, and Rattler made good use of the season-ending start. The South Carolina product was able to generate his second-highest yardage total of the season through the air and avoided an interception for the first time in his three consecutive season-ending starts. Rattler's solid performances over the last two games were particularly noteworthy considering the extremely short-handed nature of New Orleans' offense, and it remains to be seen where he'll slot in on the organizational depth chart heading into training camp next summer.