Rattler will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, as Derek Carr (hand) has been ruled out.
Rattler will make the fifth start of his career and second in a row. The rookie fifth-round draft pick has looked overwhelmed at the NFL level, throwing just one touchdown pass against three interceptions as a starter and most recently getting shut out by the Packers on Monday, though Rattler also tossed a touchdown pass in relief in Week 15. A potential silver lining for Rattler could be the possible return of top wide receiver Chris Olave (head), who is listed as questionable and has a chance to come off IR prior to Sunday's game after practicing without limitations all week.
