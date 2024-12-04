Mathieu (forearm) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mathieu appeared to sustain a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the Saints' Week 13 win over the Rams. However, Wednesday's injury report clarified that the issue is with his forearm. With Mathieu's full participation Wednesday, it appears he's already moved past the injury. The veteran safety is expected to remain a key leader on New Orleans' defense in Sunday's matchup against the Giants.