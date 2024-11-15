Mafe (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The third-year linebacker from Minnesota opened the Seahawks' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, but Dugar's report Friday suggests he'll play through the issue in Week 11's divisional matchup. Mafe has recorded 23 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one pass defended through seven appearances this season. Now that Mafe has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as Seattle's top edge rusher Sunday.