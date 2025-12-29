default-cbs-image
Mafe registered two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Mafe's going through a down season, as he has produced career lows in tackles (28) and sacks (2.0) through 16 games. His playing time has taken a hit since the 2023 season, when he racked up 9.0 sacks through 16 games. The Seahawks have a deep set of outside linebackers who are capable of rushing the passer, and Mafe's falling production has been replaced by the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Derrick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu.

