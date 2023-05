Smith and the Seahawks have come to terms on a contract, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Smith was a dynamic running back and kick returner during his time at Louisiana-Lafayette. He ended his collegiate career with 2,167 yards and 16 russhing touchdowns on 373 carries to go along with 410 yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions. He will now look to showcase his talents at OTAs and training camp in hopes of ultimately earning a role on Seattle's roster.