Smith was waived by the Seahawks on Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith signed with Seattle on May 13 as an undrafted free agent after a four-year collegiate career at Louisiana-Lafayette, but he will now look for another opportunity elsewhere. The running back not only handled backfield duties with the Ragin Cajuns, but he also operated as a kick returner, compiling 1,409 yards and two scores on 60 returns over his last three seasons. Due to Smith's dynamic skill set, he should find another squad in the near future.