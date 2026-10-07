Thomas compiled five total tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-23 win against the Chargers.

Thomas recorded at least five takedowns for the fourth straight game to open the regular season, but he made his mark on Sunday's contest with his paws. The linebacker jumped in front of quarterback Justin Herbert's first pass of the contest, securing his first interception of the season. Thomas has now registered 30 total tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also intercepting a pass over four contests this season.