default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas (shoulder) was estimated as a limited practice participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Thomas' shoulder was banged up during the final two minutes of the NFC Championship, and the injury is still bugging him as Seattle begins prepping for the Super Bowl. With fellow starting linebacker Ernest Jones already dealing with a chest injury, Thomas' health could be crucial against a run-first Patriots offense.

More News