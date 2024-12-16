Smith (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.

Smith limped off the field in the third quarter and Sam Howell entered in relief. The starting quarterback had his lower leg examined by trainers after taking a low hit, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, then went to the locker shortly thereafter, per Michael-Sean Dugar of The Athletic. Prior to the injury, Smith completed 15 of 19 passes for 149 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing once for five yards.