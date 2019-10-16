Seahawks' Luke Willson: Increased duties on tap
Willson is in line to take over as the Seahawks' No. 1 tight end in Sunday's game against the Ravens after Will Dissly (Achilles) officially ruled out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dissly suffered his second season-ending injury in as many years in the Week 6 win over the Browns. After Dissly exited the contest early, Willson played a season-high 56 offensive snaps and caught two of three targets for 16 yards. With a full week of starter's reps on tap, Willson could see his role expand a bit more versus Baltimore, though his prior production suggests he won't see nearly as much involvement as Dissly did. Willson's best statistical season came all the way back in 2014, when he caught 22 passes for 362 yards and three scores in 15 games with Seattle.
