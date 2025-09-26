Darnold completed 18 of 26 passes for 242 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding one rush for 24 yards in the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Seattle.

Darnold extended the strong start to his Seahawks tenure with his second straight interception-less game and third consecutive with at least one touchdown pass. The scoring toss came early, as he connected with AJ Barner for a 16-yard strike late in the first quarter. Darnold didn't start clicking with top target Jaxon Smith-Njigba until late in the third quarter, but he subsequently hit his No. 1 receiver for several key completions in the final period. The last of those came with 23 seconds remaining, a 22-yard connection that helped position Jason Myers for an eventual game-winning field goal. Darnold will head into a Week 5 home showdown against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 5 with a 70.0 percent completion rate, a 5:2 TD:INT and 38 rushing yards on three attempts across his first four games.