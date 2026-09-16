Coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold (glute) won't play in Sunday's game at Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Darnold lasted just five plays into the Seahawks' Super Bowl defense before leaving last Wednesday's Week 1 matchup with the Patriots due to a hip injury. After a series of updates since then, Darnold is believed to be tending to a "very unique" glute injury that is accompanied by a recovery timetable of four weeks, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. For as long as Darnold is sidelined, Drew Lock will direct Seattle's offense.