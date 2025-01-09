Lockett caught two of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

Lockett's performance in Week 18 was disappointing, as he was unable to produce much with the four targets he saw come his way. The wideout continued his role as Seattle's No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf. Lockett's 53 percent offensive snap share in the finale was his lowest share since Week 13. The 32-year-old remains under contract in 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026. Lockett finished the 2024 campaign with 49 catches for 600 yards two touchdowns, his lowest totals in each category since 2017. The veteran will look to bounce back in 2025, yet he'll likely continue to see an uphill battle for consistent volume with the emergence of Smith-Njigba as a preferred option in Seattle's offense.