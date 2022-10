The Titans signed Carter to their practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Carter was cut by the Titans with an injury settlement in August, after he had spent much of the offseason with the team. He'll now be a candidate for a promotion to the team's active roster should any of Tennessee's defensive backs miss time. Carter has yet to make his NFL debut, as he's joined each of the Jets', Texans' and Titans' practice squads since 2020.