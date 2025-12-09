Peat (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Peat suffered a concussion against the Ravens in Week 14 and was unable to return to the game. The starting left tackle has entered the league's concussion protocol and will need to clear the five steps the league has in place to have a chance to suit up for Monday's game. The good news is that the long week gives the eleventh-year veteran a Saturday practice, maximizing his recovery potential before the game.