Peat (concussion) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Peat was sidelined for Pittsburgh's Week 15 win over Miami due to a concussion. He practiced in a limited capacity each day in preparation for Sunday's game against the Lions, but his lack of injury designation suggests he has cleared the league's concussion protocol. Peat should start at left tackle in Week 16.