Sutton has been suspended the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Sutton's suspension relates to a March incident in which he was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery stemming. The veteran cornerback, who previously played for the Steelers from 2017-22 before a one-year stint with Detroit in 2023, will be eligible for reinstatement after Pittsburgh's game against the Giants in Week 8. Once reinstated, he could mix in as a rotational player in the Steelers' secondary.

