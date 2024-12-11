Elliott (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The veteran safety from Texas played 61 defensive snaps and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defended in the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Browns. However, it now appears he picked up a hamstring injury in the process. If Elliott is forced to miss the Steelers' Week 15 matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, Damontae Kazee will likely start alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of Pittsburgh's top safety duo