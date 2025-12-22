Smith failed to secure his lone target while rushing twice for 28 yards during Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions.

Smith scored a rushing touchdown during last week's win over the Dolphins, and he recorded a pair of fourth-quarter carries in Week 16. He began the Steelers' final drive of the game with a 20-yard run before rushing for eight yards two plays later. Despite Smith's recent increase in work out of the backfield, his fantasy upside remains limited, while Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell remain entrenched as the team's top running backs.