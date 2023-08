Morgan is slated to sign with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Morgan played nine games with Minnesota last season, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,382 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Morgan has shown improvement each season with his pocket movement and ball placement but has struggled with his pre-snap reads. The Steelers will give him a look because of his competitiveness and year-to-year improvement.