Ersery (thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Ersery logged a limited practice session Wednesday, but he now appears to have gained full clearance for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts. The rookie second-round pick suffered a broken hand versus Las Vegas in Week 16, but barring any setbacks, expect Ersery to draw his usual start at left tackle versus Indianapolis on Sunday.

