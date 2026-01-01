Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Practices in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ersery (thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Ersery logged a limited practice session Wednesday, but he now appears to have gained full clearance for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts. The rookie second-round pick suffered a broken hand versus Las Vegas in Week 16, but barring any setbacks, expect Ersery to draw his usual start at left tackle versus Indianapolis on Sunday.
More News
-
Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Won't play Saturday•
-
Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Undergoes hand surgery•
-
Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Absent from Tuesday's practice•
-
Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Questionable to return•