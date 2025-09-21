Berrios (coach's decision) isn't suiting up Sunday against Jacksonville.

Berrios missed the first two weeks of the campaign due to a hamstring issue but wasn't given an injury designation heading into this weekend. With that in mind, his inactive status Sunday may be more tied to his depth role in the passing game and his lack of an opportunity to build chemistry within the offense thus far. It's also notable that fellow wideout Christian Kirk is active Week 3 after missing Houston's first two games with a hamstring injury of his own.