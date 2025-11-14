Texans' Dalton Schultz: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (shoulder/illness) returned to practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Schultz, who continues to manage a shoulder injury and was also listed as dealing with an illness when he missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, per Wilson. Friday's final injury report is destined to reveal whether the tight end heads into the weekend with a designation or fully cleared to face Tennessee.
More News
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Still not practicing•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Gets into end zone in Week 10•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Leads Houston in receiving yards•