default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schultz (shoulder/illness) returned to practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Schultz, who continues to manage a shoulder injury and was also listed as dealing with an illness when he missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, per Wilson. Friday's final injury report is destined to reveal whether the tight end heads into the weekend with a designation or fully cleared to face Tennessee.

More News