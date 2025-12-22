Schultz had five receptions on as many targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Raiders.

Schultz had the highest fantasy score of any position player for Houston on Sunday after coming down with QB C.J. Stroud's only touchdown pass of the contest. It was the veteran tight end's third touchdown catch of the season, surpassing last year's total of two in two fewer games. Schultz doesn't offer a ton of upside in fantasy, but he is providing a consistent floor for fantasy managers heading into a matchup with the Chargers in Week 17.