Texans' Dalton Schultz: Gains clearance after full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (shoulder/illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing without limitations Friday.
Schultz didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but will be available Sunday after Friday's full session. He followed the same practice regimen in Week 9 and performed well against the Broncos, catching six of eight passes for 77 yards. Schultz has at least five catches in six of his last seven games.
More News
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Back at practice Friday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Still not practicing•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Gets into end zone in Week 10•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Logs limited practice Wednesday•