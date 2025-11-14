default-cbs-image
Schultz (shoulder/illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing without limitations Friday.

Schultz didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but will be available Sunday after Friday's full session. He followed the same practice regimen in Week 9 and performed well against the Broncos, catching six of eight passes for 77 yards. Schultz has at least five catches in six of his last seven games.

