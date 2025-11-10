Schultz caught seven of 11 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars.

The veteran tight end saw a season high in targets and topped 50 receiving yards for the fourth time in the last five games, this time with Davis Mills at QB instead of C.J. Stroud (concussion). Schultz capped his day with his first TD of the season, a seven-yard strike from Mills in the fourth quarter as the Texans put together a stunning comeback from a 29-10 deficit. Schultz will take a 45-438-1 line on 59 targets through nine contests into a Week 11 tilt against the Titans.