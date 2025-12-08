Texans' Dalton Schultz: Held to 22 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz recorded three receptions on four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs.
Schultz maintained a significant role in the Houston offense, finishing third on the team in targets behind Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins. Collins was the only Texans' pass catcher to reach at least 35 receiving yards, and Schultz was among those to post a muted stat line. He entered the game having topped 50 receiving yards in six of his last eight games, so he should return to better production in Week 15 against Arizona.
More News
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Seven catches in win•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Quiet night in win•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Turns in full practice•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Productive day in win•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Gains clearance after full practice•