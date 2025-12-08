Schultz recorded three receptions on four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs.

Schultz maintained a significant role in the Houston offense, finishing third on the team in targets behind Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins. Collins was the only Texans' pass catcher to reach at least 35 receiving yards, and Schultz was among those to post a muted stat line. He entered the game having topped 50 receiving yards in six of his last eight games, so he should return to better production in Week 15 against Arizona.