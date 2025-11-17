Schultz secured six of nine targets for 51 yards in the Texans' 16-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Schultz finished second in receptions and targets while slotting in third in receiving yards. The veteran is on a productive three-game stretch -- which includes two contests with fill-in quarterback Davis Mills -- that's seen him post a 19-181-1 line on 28 targets, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Bills on Thursday night.