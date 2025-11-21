Schultz caught one of four targets for eight yards in Thursday's 23-16 win over Buffalo in Week 12.

Schultz, who battled through a shoulder injury on a short week, had his fewest targets since Week 8. Houston's offense got off to another slow start behind quarterback Davis Mills, and it greatly benefited from the defense, which forced three turnovers and created two short-field opportunities. Those factors kept a lid on the air attack. Despite the low output, Schultz remains a key component of the team's passing game and ranks second on the club with 72 targets and 497 receiving yards.