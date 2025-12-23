Schultz was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury.

The knee issue is a new concern for Schultz, who hasn't appeared on Houston injury reports since Week 12, when he was managing a shoulder concern leading up to the Texans' game against the Bills. Schultz has yet to miss a contest this season, and so long as he's able to continue practicing in some fashion Wednesday and/or Thursday, he should be ready to play Saturday against the Chargers.