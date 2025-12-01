Texans' Dalton Schultz: Seven catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz caught seven of eight targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.
Schultz was able to secure at least six passes for the fourth time in five games, rebounding nicely after his one-catch performance in Week 12. The tight end didn't skip a beat with the return of C.J. Stroud either, calming the nerves of fantasy managers. Schultz has now corralled 59 of 80 targets for 552 yards and a touchdown over 12 contests this season.
