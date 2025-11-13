Texans' Dalton Schultz: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (shoulder) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Schultz didn't practice Wednesday, so the tight end's status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. Back in Week 9, when Schultz was managing knee and shoulder issues, he was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a full session Friday. Though not a lock to occur, a similar scenario unfolding this time around remains plausible.
