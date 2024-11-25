Schultz caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to Tennessee in Week 12.
Schultz had fewer targets than backup Cade Stover (four), who also caught a touchdown pass. Schultz has been a weekly contributor -- 57 targets, 36 receptions in 12 games -- and has been on the field for an 82 percent share of snaps but is still looking for his first TD.
