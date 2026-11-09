Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday he's hopeful that Montgomery (groin) could resume practicing this week, or next week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Montgomery last saw game action in Week 5, but at this stage he appears to be inching closer to a return, with Ryans adding Monday that he's pleased with the veteran back's progress. In Montgomery's absence, Woody Marks has served as the Texans' clear-cut RB1, but once Montgomery is back, Houston's backfield time-share figures to be restored.