Montgomery (groin) wasn't present for the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Montgomery missed the Texans' two games before a Week 8 bye due to a groin issue, and his status remains up in the air as the team prepares for Sunday's contest at the Chargers. He hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury Oct. 11 at Tennessee, meaning he likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday to have a chance to suit up this weekend.