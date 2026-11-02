Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he has "no significant update" on the status of Montgomery (groin) heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Prior to the Texans' Week 8 bye, Montgomery missed two straight games due to a groin injury and wasn't able to practice in advance of either of those contests. Ryans didn't offer much of an indication that Montgomery's condition has improved following the bye, with the coach noting that the running back will be evaluated throughout the week before a decision is made on his status for Sunday's contest. If Montgomery ends up being sidelined for a third consecutive contest, Woody Marks would be in store for another turn as Houston's lead back.