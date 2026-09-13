Montgomery rushed 20 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns while catching all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Bills.

Montgomery scored Houston's first two touchdowns of the season with a one-yard run in the first quarter followed by an 18-yard run in the second. The offseason trade acquisition from Detroit added a third touchdown on a seven-yard catch as the Texans pulled ahead 28-27 early in the fourth quarter, but Houston's vaunted defense failed to hold that lead. Montgomery's 23 touches in his Texans debut were more than he had in any of his 17 appearances last season for Detroit, where he had to share the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs. Woody Marks had 10 touches for 40 yards in a change-of-pace role behind Montgomery, but the latter is clearly Houston's top running back heading into a Week 2 home game against the Bengals.