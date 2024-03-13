Sharpe signed a two-year deal with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Sharpe will head to Houston after spending the 2023 campaign with the Panthers. The 28-year-old swing tackle should provide solid depth behind starters Laremy Tunsil (knee) and Killian Zierer (ankle).
