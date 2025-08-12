Barnett (undisclosed) was activated from the active/PUP list Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Barnett passed his physical Monday, ultimately returning to practice for the first time since the beginning of training camp. Head coach DeMeco Ryans explained how it'll take some time for him to build up to being in game shape, but Barnett will have nearly four weeks to do so before Week 1 versus the Rams on Sept. 7.