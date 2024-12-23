To'oTo'o finished Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs with 10 tackles (five solo).

To'oTo'o co-led the Texans in tackling Saturday with Eric Murray. To'oTo'o has played at least 60 defensive snaps in five of his last six games, and over that span he has accumulated 47 tackles (24 solo), including 0.5 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble. To'oTo'o is up to 97 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, and he'll look to eclipse the century mark against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens on Wednesday.