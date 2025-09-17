Watson (calf/Achilles) was placedon IR by the Texans on Wednesday.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Watson is dealing with a calf/Achilles injury, but given that the wideout's Achilles isn't torn, it possible that he could be designated to return from IR at some point down the road. Either way, Watson will miss at least four games, but on the plus side from the perspective of the Texans, fellow WRs Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) are expected to return to action in Week 3.