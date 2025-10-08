Houston executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday that he expects Watson (calf/Achilles) to return later this season, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watson sustained the injury in Week 2 and landed on the injured reserve, which requires him to miss at least four games. Judging from Caserio's comments, Wilson will likely miss more time than the minimum. While responding to questions about the team's injured players, the GM put Watson in a bucket of players whose timeline is less definitive than others. Watson served as a primary backup through the first two weeks, when Christian Kirk was unavailable due to a hamstring injury. When Watson is healthy, he's unlikely to have much of a role.