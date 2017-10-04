Play

Cromartie (undisclosed) is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cromartie was most recently with the Seahawks during the preseason but agreed to an injury settlement with the team after winding up on injured reserve just before the beginning of the regular season. The cornerback will likely serve in a reserve role, with the Texans, but could make an impact on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories