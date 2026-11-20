Klein secured all four targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Klein surprisingly outpaced veteran position mates Dalton Schultz and Foster Moreau on the night, and the rookie second-round pick, whose only other career reception coming in was a 16-yard grab in Week 1, added his first career touchdown on a 13-yard catch in the third quarter. Given Klein had been a complete non-factor coming into the night, it's difficult to predict whether Thursday's production will have any carryover to a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 29.