Dell brought in one of four targets for 23 yards and returned one punt for 14 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Dell recorded his sole catch early in the fourth quarter, a reflection of how unusually quiet the speedy second-year wideout's afternoon was. Dell's target total also tied a season low, and his yardage was his fewest since Week 8. The 2023 third-round pick will now have a Week 14 bye to rest up before resuming a quest to snap what is now a five-game touchdown drought at the expense of the Dolphins in a Week 15 home matchup on Sunday, Dec. 15.