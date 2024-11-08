Dell (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions after being limited in practice Friday.

Dell wasn't on the Texans' injury report Wednesday or Thursday, so his addition Friday is notable. Meanwhile, fellow WR Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) was limited in his return to practice Friday and carries a questionable game status as well. Look for added context with regard to the duo's Week 10 availability to arrive no later than Saturday night or early Sunday via the usual posting of weekly injury updates from national reporters, but the Texans' 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday night complicates things from a fantasy perspective.